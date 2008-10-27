Money For College: Free workshop reveals how to send your child to a private religious university for less than the cost of a community college...even in today's economy

Carlsbad, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2008 -- Worried about how to pay for college? A free workshop called 'How to send your student to a prestigious, private religious university for less than the cost of a community college' is being held Thursday, November 13th from 7:15pm-8:30pm at the Carlsbad Library on Dove Street in La Costa.



"Many parents of faith are concerned about sending their children off to a secular public university and worry about the pressures they'll be exposed to, but feel they don’t have a choice because of the cost," says Ron Caruthers, the founder of College Planning Inc "And most are delighted to find out that with a little bit of planning, they're student can go to a religious college affordably...in many cases for less than the cost of a state school...even in today's lousy economy."



The class will show parents the formula that the schools use to determine how to get aid, and will show them how to double or triple their eligibility for aid almost immediately. It will also explain the three key questions you must ask before applying at any college, and the one huge mistake that almost every parent makes that costs them thousands in lost financial aid.



The class will be taught by Ron Caruthers, the author of 'What Your Guidance Counselor Isn't Telling You'. Seating is free, but limited by the size of the room.



