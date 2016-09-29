Monica M. Powers, Psy.D., Presenting at Sovereign Health Continuing Education on Oct. 12

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is proud to announce that Monica Powers, Psy.D., Director of Clinical Development and Training at Sovereign Health, will give a presentation, "A Portrait of Resilience," at a continuing education (C.E.) event on Oct. 12, 2016, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT at 1211 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente, CA 92673. To RSVP for this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



In reference to persons dealing with traumatic experiences and recovery, it is often confounding how some people are able to recover, while others struggle and drown in it. This presentation by Dr. Powers explores the common attributes that are associated with resilient people and discusses survivors of trauma and the difficulties the patient population often faces. The presentation will also provide examples of what skills can increase resilience in people across different circumstances.



"The focus of resilience especially in mental health is important," says Dr. Powers. "Our ability to course correct and recover is the cornerstone of the work we do, and helping others to build resilience results in a decrease in relapse behaviors, especially in times of struggle. It's an important lesson for clinicians to pass on to patients and embody themselves."



Dr. Powers is a Los Angeles native who completed her doctorate at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Prior to obtaining her doctorate, she worked in executive relations with a major financial institution where she learned the art of listening. She has been with Sovereign Health where she has served in a multitude of roles for almost three years.



Sovereign Health's continuing education courses meet the qualifications for C.E. credits required by the Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC), formerly known as the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. There is no cost to attend this program and earn one free C.E. credit. Lunch will be provided.



