Monitoring the Danger of Condensation

Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2012 --The EE46 is specially designed to detect the danger of condensation on critical surfaces in HVAC applications. Due to the unique temperature coupling between the device and the surface, the EE46 can also be used as a dew point monitor in systems operating near condensation.



The EE46 incorporates the precision of E+E's advanced sensor technology and combines the latest manufacturing techniques to create a product with outstanding performance.



The EE46 provides an alarm on the integrated potential free relay when the moisture on the surface reaches 90%RH. The relay output can then initiate control actions like decreasing the flow of cold water in a chilled beam, reducing the cooling capacity or switching on the heating system. An on-board status LED will show the state of the alarm relay.



The compact design of the enclosure minimizes installation costs with dual mounting options included, and convenient push-in wire terminals. Outstanding protection against dust, dirt and corrosive agents is provided through the use of our specialized protective coating on the sensor and electronics.



Typical applications where condensation prevention is imperative include chilled ceilings, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as switching cabinets.