Monkey Mat Introduces the Quilted Mat Allowing for Luxurious Lounging Everywhere

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --Monkey Mat, the Shark Tank winning company, has introduced its latest product, the Quilted Monkey Mat, and is live on Kickstarter having raised over 100% of its campaign raise goal within two days of launching.



Monkey Mat is the groundbreaking pioneer of an all new category of products; lifestyle portable mats that allow users to be ready for adventure wherever they go. Having already launched a successful product line that was funded by Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner on ABC's Shark Tank, the Quilted Monkey Mat is an updated version that provides additional padding making it perfect for the outdoors.



"There are times when we all just need a little more cush under our tush," joked Christie Barany, co-founder of Monkey Mat. "Identifying frustrations with the bulkiness and lack of portability of typical outdoor blankets, we set out to create a product that would provide compact carrying but still allow for luxury lounging."



The Quilted Monkey Mat is available in three different colors and measures 5'x 5' durable ripstop nylon mat in an attached ultra-compact 10" square pouch, offering the ultimate in portability. It has a waterproof base, center loops to attach items, a spill resistant top, weighted corners and loops for stakes making it convenient for parks, beaches, dirty floors, concerts, picnics, sporting events, camping, hiking and more.



"Quilted Monkey Mat is the perfect way to make your own clean, comfortable space, any place – without a bulky blanket," said co-founder Courtney Turich.



This Kickstarter campaign is Monkey Mat's first crowdfunding initiative. When asked about Kickstarter's appeal, Turich noted, "We believe it is a powerful avenue to spread the word about our new offering and also connect with an audience we can grow our ideas with."



The Quilted Monkey Mat starts at only $19 for early backers on Kickstarter with additional packages and options available at an additional cost. The Quilted Monkey Mat is now live and available for purchase on Kickstarter.



About Monkey Mat LLC

Monkey Mat, LLC, founded in 2012, is a women-owned company based in Austin, TX. With a collective 30+ years of experience in innovation, sales and marketing, Co-Founders Christie Barany and Courtney Turich are on a mission to provide simple solutions to everyday problems.



For more information on Monkey Mat visit http://www.monkeymat.com