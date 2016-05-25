Monolist Will Make Music More Social Than Ever Before

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Designed to give music lovers a place to share their newest discoveries, Monolist has just launched to amp up the volume on collaboration. Providing a place where old friends and new can "make music" together, the online application will be a music hub of sorts. Sourcing music from the greats like YouTube, Soundcloud, Bandcamp and Audiomack, Monolist puts the power into the hands of the listener like never before. Users will create playlists and share music that they've found with individuals or a group. Making music social, the site will fill a hole in the music scene with a new way to listen and collaborate.



Jake Marsh, Founder of Monolist, said of the launch, "Monolist is about discussion and collaboration that goes beyond basic playlists. Our app allows for playlist collaboration, as well as group-based discussion and creation. Becoming acquainted with new music is great but when a group starts a conversation about the shared music they all love, the music just gets better. Users will be able to source music from some of the most popular music sites we all know and love. This is the best new method of spreading music to the masses. Now, the masses are comprised of groups of fellow collaborators across all genres of music."



Similar to applications such as bop.fm and 8tracks, Monolist allows users to easily share and explore new music. This is achieved through an easy-to-use tagging system, robust searching, and Top Charts providing an insight into what other people around the world are currently listening to. What sets Monolist apart are the easy-to-use collaboration and group features. The ease of collaboratively creating playlists will lend itself to an endless supply of new music to be discovered.



