Monovm General Company Information

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --MonoVM was founded in 2012 by 3 brothers united by a goal to globalize and attract clients from all over the world. Along with that dream also came the dedication to provide exemplary services of the highest quality yet at greatly competitive prices. Hard work did pay off - within only 4 months they celebrated their one-thousandth client. In the beginning MonoVM only had 2 server locations, but with the growth of customers they expanded by serving over 40 locations worldwide and more than 80,000 people have entrusted them to keep their sites up and running smoothly. The MonoVM team consists of IT experts, consisting of more than 20 professionals who provides flexibility to the clients, while improving their services and above all maintains the communication with the clients around the clock.



Since the founding of MonoVM, its primary service, Monovm.com has been a prominent player in the web hosting industry. The service has had a solid launch with servers offered in several key locations including Canada, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States. Within a month of launch, it has had a customer base of over a thousand persons. A very appealing aspect for choosing MonoVM is the variety of services it offers. The variety of services of MonoVM is as follows:



- MonoVM offers VPS hosting which can be customized to the client's preference.



- MonoVM offers web hosting with both Windows and Linux hosting services.



- MonoVM offers dedicated servers designed to get the best performance and are available from more than 10 locations worldwide.



- MonoVM registers domains with numerous promotions from different TLDs.



One of the prominent services by MonoVM are the high-performance dedicated servers. The servers are stationed in over 10 different world-class data centers around the globe. All the servers are built on the latest enterprise-grade CPUs from Intel & motherboards from Supermicro, providing exceptional performance. With offers starting from $85.00, the prices are some of the most competitive on the market. The plans available are custom built by well-qualified IT experts, and the hardware used for dedicated servers is hand-picked in order to maximize the operating efficiency of the servers. Customer satisfaction is valued above anything else in MonoVM, driving the company to provide dedicated servers with assured quality and a 99.9% up time guarantee.



Even though the performance of a dedicated server is unmatched by any other service, the closest to it would be that of a VPS (i.e. Virtual Private Server). Simply put, it is a VM (i.e. virtual machine) running alongside other VMs on a single server. Unlike shared web hosting, the resources provided to the VPS are fully dedicated, meaning the performance of a VPS will not be affected by other virtual servers running on the machine. MonoVM's services are based on the industry-leading VMware ESXi, currently most used bare metal hypervisor. MonoVM's VPS are available from 11 different locations worldwide with a variety of server Operating Systems with administrator/root level access.



The exceptional performance of MonoVM's dedicated servers and VPS servers is appreciated by many customers, however for those who need a space to host their websites, MonoVM offers a large variety of web hosting packages. MonoVM's web hosting plans include both Windows Server OS and many Linux server OS distributions. Along with any hosting plan comes a 1-click app install, providing 125+ apps available for installation. All web hosting services are backed up with R1Soft Server Backup, allowing the users to run backups frequently without any negative impact on the server's performance. All these services from MonoVM starts from $6.99/month, and additional features, such as unlimited parked domains, unlimited subdomains and free SiteLock can be included, depending on the hosting package.



MonoVM functions as a domain registrar, with over 100,000 domains registrations on their platform. With over 100 TLDs available to add to a domain name with ever-changing promotions on selected TLDs, there is a guarantee to find a domain that suits you, for the right price. MonoVM not only registers new domains, but also engages in domain transfers to and from the company's portal. If there is a domain name that is required but it's not available, then MonoVM's backordering service monitors the desired domain name and upon expiry, attempts to register it as soon as it's available. However note that domain backordering does not guarantee a 100% success rate, but MonoVM has direct access to the registries, making them to be very efficient at backordering domains. If the service is unable to acquire the domain, they will fully refund the fee.



The last step on building the perfect website is acquiring an SSL Certification. With the modern internet culture and the rising amount of online threats, having an SSL to secure your website has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Not only will it create an encrypted channel between the website and its users, but will also improve the SEO rankings. MonoVM offers a wide variety of SSL certificates from authentic and reputable companies such as GeoTrust, Rapid SSL and Comodo. All the certifications offered by MonoVM have an up to 256-bit encryption, static or dynamic site seal and a browser security lock to signify the website visitors that their data's safety.