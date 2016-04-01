Monroe Premieres Open Box Discount Program

Bristol, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --In their continued commitment to innovation and superior customer care, Monroe Systems for Business premieres their open box program on their recently redesigned website. Beginning with their calculator line, the open box program offers discounts on products that have been handled to some extent but are not heavily used. These products may have been used in a demonstration or returned by a customer deciding they need a different item. While they may not be sold in their original boxes, the products still hold to Monroe's high standards for quality and durability. Customers purchasing an open box item still receive the original warranty and user manual along with access to Monroe's committed and experienced customer support team.



At a discount price, open box products still retain Monroe's high standards for quality, design, and functionality. The products have either never been used or only lightly used, giving customers the benefit of discounted yet still 'like new' quality purchases. COO Bill Ault expands, "We have always had open box items available to customers who visit our demo room, pick up their order at Monroe or attend a trade show. Now we are making these limited time offers available to everyone on our website. It is just one of the many new features and functions that launching our new website this year has enabled us to do."



Along with being backed by over a century of historic innovation, Monroe products are known for their durability and user-friendliness. Long-time Monroe customers are the most frequent purchasers of the open box products as a replacement or back-up for their current Monroe machine. Customers who are new to Monroe can now experience the superior quality of Monroe products at a discounted price. An investment in a Monroe product can turn into a life-long one.



Currently Monroe Systems for Business is featuring calculators as their open box items, however they will soon be expanding to their full line of business tools including shredders, printers, and related accessories. Open box items are eligible for Monroe's standard warranty and customers can purchase additional coverage as desired. If a customer does experience any issues with their open box purchase, Monroe's experienced and knowledgeable team are available to provide support. The open box deals depend on fluctuating availability and customers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited time offers.



About Monroe Systems for Business

As forerunners of the industry, Monroe Systems for Business has been producing technology tools that empower businesses, schools, and individuals to succeed since 1912. Our work began with the creation of the first commercial calculator along with our business philosophy of building loyal, responsive relationships with our customers. ‘The Monroe Spirit’ thrives today in our dedication to creating more efficient business tools to ease and support our customers’ workloads. To this day Monroe continues to set the pace for technological innovations and experienced customer service.