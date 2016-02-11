Monroe Systems for Business' Century of Innovation

Bristol, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Established in 1912, Monroe Systems for Business set the pace for the consumer electronics industry with over a century of historic innovation. Monroe's work began with the invention and introduction of the first commercially available calculator. From this groundbreaking achievement, founders Jay Randolph Monroe and Frank Stephen Baldwin built a company committed to producing technology tools that empower businesses, schools, and individuals to succeed.



Jay Randolph Monroe and Frank Stephen Baldwin tailored Monroe to their simple yet resolute business philosophy: provide superior products with outstanding customer service, or as some call it, The Monroe Spirit. During a period of rapid expansion in 1962, Malcom Monroe, the son of founder Jay R. Monroe, remarked in the company publication Keynote, "progress is not made by taking pride in standards past or present, but by examining these standards critically, by setting ever higher goals, and by working toward their fulfillment." This commitment to quality and conscientious advancement in all arenas has prescribed the company's direction over the past century.



As business needs have evolved, Monroe has broadened their reach beyond calculators to a full line of durable and reliable business tools including shredders, printers, and related accessories. Along with the expansion of their offerings, Monroe's knowledgeable and experienced staff continues to provide support to business professionals in another way: through loyal relationship building and responsive assistance. Monroe looks forward to a future of continued progress for both their company and their loyal customers.



