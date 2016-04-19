Monroe Systems for Business Launches New Website

Bristol, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --Monroe Systems for Business is pleased to announce the launch of their newly re-designed website with online ordering and customer support. Since 1912, Monroe has been at the forefront of historic technological innovations and superior customer service. Their new website has a mobile-friendly and responsive design to create better navigation for finding products. Monroe is proud to be providing their loyal customers with a more intuitive and user-friendly website for their purchase needs.



Every product and service Monroe offers is backed by their commitment to reliability in quality and customer support. With over a century of experience behind them, Monroe understands crafting products that are both durable and functional. Monroe's re-vamped website replicates the same ease-of-use of their products into an online shopping experience that is convenient and easy to navigate. Newly mobile-friendly, the website is now viewable across multiple devices for wider usage. Loyal customers can opt into Monroe's newsletter to receive timely updates on weekly deals and special promotions.



With the launch of their website, Monroe is also expanding the reach of their open box discount program. Beginning with their calculator line, the open box program offers discounts on products have either never been used or only lightly used, giving customers the benefit of discounted yet still 'like new' quality purchases. COO Bill Ault expands, "We have always had open box items available to customers who visit our demo room, pick up their order at Monroe or attend a trade show. Now we are making these limited time offers available to everyone on our website. It is just one of the many new features and functions that launching our new website this year has enabled us to do."



Monroe Systems for Business has thrived not only due to their superior product lines but also thanks to their dedicated and knowledgeable customer support team. Customers making online purchases can reach out to a representative directly through the website's chat feature or over the phone. Overall, the website's new design will be easier to navigate thus improving user experience. In conjunction with their new website, Monroe will also be expanding their open box program and premiering a blog series around the company's prolific history and the features that differentiates their products from competitors. blog series



About Monroe Systems for Business

As the inventor of the commercial calculator in 1912, Monroe has earned the trust of Fortune 500 companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies, including the likes of NASA. Even Hollywood has recognized the strength of the Monroe brand as its products have landed on major television networks and hit series including the show 'Mad Men.' As forerunners of the industry, Monroe continues to set the pace for technological innovations and experienced customer service.