Monroe Systems for Business Outlasts the Competition

Bristol, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --The inventor of the first commercial calculator, Monroe Systems for Business is still growing 104 years after their founding in 1912. The Bristol, PA based company remains committed to innovation, developing the highest-quality products available, and delivering an unmatched customer service experience in the industry by handling every call internally. COO Bill Ault explains, "Monroe has a phenomenal staff that is dedicated to our end-users. The relationships we have formed in the last century have given us an intimate understanding of customers and their work environment." Through constant client communication, Monroe has established a reputation of providing the best available options for their full business product line, which continues to evolve. Monroe's branded equipment, supplies, and carefully-selected brands have shown to outperform and outlast other offerings in their categories, establishing Monroe as a trusted partner in the business community.



Monroe plays an unrivaled role in financial institutions and continues to improve their calculator line in response to today's business needs. A major benefit of using calculators at an office is that calculators cannot be hacked; when sensitive data is processed Monroe calculators allow users to safely work on a device that is not attached to any network. Monroe calculators have shown to have a longer life than other devices; their durability is so renowned many companies have passed Monroe calculators down the line of new employees over the course of several decades. Keeping with offering the best equipment, the engineers at Monroe have developed ribbons loaded with the highest amount of ink possible and they even manufacture the best paper to use with the calculators and ink. The paper is 20 lbs, the premier paper stock that is offered exclusively from Monroe. Using a printing calculator gives users the ability to fully audit their math and receive paper trails of all of their entries. Most importantly, the time required for a task is minimized as Monroe products provide increased efficiency.



Monroe Systems for Business and their entire product line are backed by over a century of pioneering inventions as they continue to surpass their competitors with functional and built-to-last products. Beyond their superior-quality calculators and accessories, Monroe carries a full line of business tools within the cash management umbrella as well as accounting-centric equipment and supplies through their Trusted Brands program. "Everything that we offer has been a direct result of listening to our customers. Our success is built on continued innovation and staying attuned to the markets we serve," explains COO Ault. With an eye towards the future, Monroe Systems for Business plans to continue their uncompromising forward-thinking, crafting products that are as durable and reliable as their company. As industries advance, so do the tools Monroe creates for their loyal following.



About Monroe Systems for Business

As the inventor of the commercial calculator in 1912, Monroe has earned the trust of Fortune 500 companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies, including the likes of NASA. Even Hollywood has recognized the strength of the Monroe brand as its products have landed on major television networks and hit series including the show 'Mad Men.' As forerunners of the industry, Monroe continues to set the pace for technological innovations and experienced customer service.