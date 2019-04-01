.Monster Is Alive

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --The new domain ending for scary good ideas, .Monster, has just been uncaged. The .Monster TLD was acquired by XYZ, now the operator of 12 domain extensions, including one of the most popular new domains in the world, .xyz. Starting now, .Monster will be made available worldwide through XYZ's 200+ retail partners.



Prior to XYZ's acquisition, .Monster was a brand TLD and was not available for public use. Today, .Monster domains will be let loose to the general public and can be registered at a standard price of $10 MSRP.



When you are ready to sink your teeth into a new domain name, the nightmarishly creative ways to use .Monster are endless. Show mastery of your craft on YourSkill.Monster, or lend a helping hand with YourService.Monster. Scare up an audience for your latest work on YourProject.Monster or YourCampaign.Monster. Devour your competition with YourBrand.Monster or YourIndustry.Monster. Unite with other like-minded beasts under YourGroup.Monster or YourCommunity.Monster. Pair a .Monster domain with your wild sense of humor to satiate the Internet's hunger for devious online comedy.



.Monster CEO Daniel Negari says "Our domain registry is always looking to offer internet users unique and fun domain extensions that are as creative as their ideas. Ending your domain in .Monster can show you are a beast at what you do, or it can be used to be wacky and creative. The affordable price point means that anyone can get a .Monster and run wild with it, which is something we're more than happy to unleash."



The .Monster domain will feature 3 special "Buy It Now" premium domain tiers, allowing registration of valuable 1 and 2-character domains and keyword domains to be registered for a one-time premium fee, then renewed at standard MSRP for each subsequent year.



On April 2nd, XYZ will be releasing .Baby, for newborn ideas™.



