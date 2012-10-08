New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.11, up 34.98 percent from its previous close of $0.08. The stock opened the session at $0.09 and touched its highest price point at $0.13. TagLikeMe stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.09. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 64.774 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 6.335 million shares.



TagLikeMe reported that it will be releasing its apps on three major mobile platforms by the end of 2012. These platforms are iOS, Android and Windows 8. The company expects its app to reach 1.6 billion users globally.



Find out if TAGG could pick up more steam by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $64.77 and $65.13 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $64.86 and closed at $64.90, up 0.32 percent from its previous close of $64.69. Nestle recorded the volume of 452K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 585K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $53.90 and $67.71 during its past 52 weeks.



Nestle is in the business of offering health, wellness and nutritional products. The company has many popular brands such as Perrier, Butterfinger and Carnation in its portfolio.



Find out if NSRGY could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Pristine Solutions Inc. (PINK:PRTN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.01, down 28.57 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock opened the session at $0.02 and touched its lowest price point at $0.01. Pristine Solutions stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.02. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 49.214 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 18.929 million shares.



Pristine Solutions is a development stage company and is mainly operational in Jamaica. The company was formed in 2009 and is headquartered in Trelawny in Jamaica.



Find out where PRTN could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Tesco PLC (PINK:TSCDY) stock closed its latest trading session at $15.26, down 1.86 percent from its previous close of $15.55. The stock opened the session at $15.32 and touched its highest price point at $15.42. Tesco stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $15.08. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 318K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 217K shares.



Tesco reported decline in its profits for the first half of the year. The company earned $2.7 billion in pre-tax profit for the period. However, its sales grew 1.4 percent.



Find out how theses news could affect TSCDY by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TSCDY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009