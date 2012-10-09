New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.11 and $0.14 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.13 and closed at the same level, up 15.05 percent from its previous close of $0.11. TagLikeMe Corp. recorded the volume of 41.479 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 7.326 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.28 during its past 52 weeks.



TagLikeMe Corp. announced that it would release an updated version of its app for iPhone 5 in Q4 of 2012.The company has started working on the new app.



Find out how this release could benefit to TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.81, down 48.41 percent from its previous close of $1.57. The stock opened the session at $1.57 and touched its highest price point at $1.59. Santo Mining Corporation stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.70. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.79 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 585K shares.



Santo Mining Corporation reported that it has acquired 42.75 square KM property in Dominican Republic Mining Country. The company had also recently released favorable preliminary exploration report for Walter Claim.



Find out if SANP could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



Advanced Cell Technology Inc. (OTC:ACTC) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.079, up 11.27 percent from its previous close of $0.07. The stock opened the session at $0.07 and touched its highest price point at $0.079. Advanced Cell Technology Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.071. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 9.225 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 6.147 million shares.



Advanced Cell Technology Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is based out of Marlborough in Massachusetts.



Find out if ACTC could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ACTC



Pristine Solutions Inc. (PINK:PRTN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.011, up 10 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock opened the session at $0.01 and touched its highest price point at $0.015. Pristine Solutions stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.0067. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 21.966 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 21.453 million shares.



Pristine Solutions is a development stage company and is mainly operational in Jamaica. The company was formed in 2009 and is headquartered in Trelawny in Jamaica.



Find out where PRTN could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009