New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.11, up 34.98 percent from its previous close of $0.08. The stock opened the session at $0.09 and touched its highest price point at $0.13. TagLikeMe stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.09. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 64.774 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 6.335 million shares.



TagLikeMe reported that it will be releasing its apps on three major mobile platforms by the end of 2012. These platforms are iOS, Android and Windows 8. The company expects its app to reach 1.6 billion users globally.



Find out if TAGG can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Santo Mining Corporation (OTC:SANP) traded in the range of $1.46 and $1.60 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.50 and closed at $1.57, up 6.08 percent from its previous close of $1.48. Santo Mining recorded the volume of 859K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 557K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.56 and $11 during its past 52 weeks.



Santo Mining reported positive preliminary exploration report for Walter Claim. The survey lasted for two weeks. Walter Claim is located between VMS and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo.



Find out how SANP could benefit from that positive report by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



Abtech Holdings Inc. (OTC:ABHD) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.07, up 11.46 percent from its previous close of $0.96. The stock opened the session at $1.00 and touched its highest price point at $1.10. Abtech Holdings stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.97. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.392 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 181K shares.



Abtech Holdings reported that it has been named 2012 Technology Innovator at third Annual World Shale Oil & Gas Awards. The company is involved in the business of providing environmental technologies.



Find out where ABHD could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ABHD



Deutsche Telekom AG (PINK:DTEGY) traded in the range of $12.32 and $12.45 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $12.36 and closed at $12.33, up 0.74 percent from its previous close of $12.24. Deutsche Telekom recorded the volume of 782K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 313K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $9.59 and $13.50 during its past 52 weeks.



Deutsche Telekom is an integrated telecommunication company and is based out of Bonn in Germany. It has recently proposed the merger of its T-Mobile US division with Metro PCS to boost its market share.



Find out more about DTEGY by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=DTEGY



