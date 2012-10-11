New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.13, down 16 percent from its previous close of $0.15. The stock opened the session at $0.15 and touched its lowest price point at $0.12. TagLikeMe stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.15. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 29.144 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 8.674 million shares.



TagLikeMe offers cloud based software application services. The company is based out of Dallas in Texas and it was formed in 2004. TagLikeMe also provides internet services.



Find out more about TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.24, up 11.90 percent from its previous close of $0.21. The stock opened the session at $0.21 and touched its highest price point at $0.24. PacWest Equities stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.19. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 12.305 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 3.03 million shares.



PacWest Equities reported that it has signed Letter of Intent for acquiring PurGro Electronics. The deal is expected to be worth $15 million and the consideration will be paid in cash and stock.



Find out if PWEI can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



OncoSec Medical Inc. (OTC:ONCS) traded in the range of $0.30 and $0.37 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.31 and closed at $0.37, up 25.85 percent from its previous close of $0.29. OncoSec Medical recorded the volume of 4.419 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 899K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.12 and $1.00 during its past 52 weeks.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated is involved in the business of developing and marketing cancer therapies. The company is based out of San Diego in California and it changed its name in March 2011.



Find out where ONCS could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONCS



Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. (PINK:STTYF) traded in the range of $0.46 and $0.49 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.47 and closed at $0.48, up 2.55 percent from its previous close of $0.47. Sandstorm Metals & Energy recorded the volume of 2.349 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 370K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.24 and $0.5 during its past 52 weeks.



Sandstorm Metals & Energy is a diversified mining company. It is based out of Vancouver in Canada and was formed in 2010.



Find out if STTYF could maintain the rhythm by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=STTYF



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009