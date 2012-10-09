New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) traded in the range of $0.11 and $0.14 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.13 and closed at the same level, up 15.05 percent from its previous close of $0.11. TagLikeMe Corp. recorded the volume of 41.479 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 7.326 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.28 during its past 52 weeks.



TagLikeMe Corp. announced that it would release an updated version of its app for iPhone 5 in Q4 of 2012.The company has started working on the new app.



Tesco PLC (PINK:TSCDY) traded in the range of $15.25 and $15.39 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $15.33 and closed at $15.36, up 0.66 percent from its previous close of $15.26. Tesco PLC recorded the volume of 326K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 217K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $13.77 and $20.10 during its past 52 weeks.



Tesco PLC is a retailing outfit. The company carries out its business internationally in various countries including the UK, Hungary and China. The company also deals in banking services through its subsidiaries.



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $65 and $65.23 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $65.11 and closed at $65.03, up 0.20 percent from its previous close of $64.90. Nestle recorded the volume of 185K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 585K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $53.90 and $67.71 during its past 52 weeks.



Nestle is in the business of offering health, wellness and nutritional products. The company has many popular brands such as Perrier, Butterfinger and Carnation in its portfolio. Nestle was formed in 1866 and it is based out of Switzerland.



Source Gold Corp. (PINK:SRGL) traded in the range of $0.03 and $0.053 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.03 and closed at $0.037, up 37.04 percent from its previous close of $0.03. Source Gold Corp. recorded the volume of 5.273 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 272K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.25 during its past 52 weeks.



Source Gold Corp. is currently engaged in negotiations for acquiring Mexican mineral properties. The property consists of 10,000 contiguous hectares and has 100 percent title interest in gold and silver leases.



