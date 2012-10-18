New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2012 --PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 35.32% higher at $0.379 on volume of 3.86 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 6.23 million. Despite the rally in trading today, PWEI has fallen nearly 44% in the last three trading sessions.



PWEI is engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land and residential real estate assets. The company this week completed the acquisition of PurGro Electronics LLC. PWEI also recently announced that it entered into the $50 billion a year organic food production market through World Eco Source Corp., which is its wholly-owned subsidiary.



Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP) is soaring in mid-day trading today. At last check, SANP was trading 11.25% higher at $0.890 on volume of 724,996, which is well below the daily average volume of 1.21 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.89 in trading today. SANP has gained more than 26% in the last three trading sessions.



SANP is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. On Wednesday, the company announced that it acquired a 100% stake in HENRY gold claim in the Dominican Republic.



Save The World Air Inc. (OTC:ZERO) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, ZERO was trading 5.49% lower at $1.55 on volume of 407,383, which is well below the daily average volume of 1.41 million. The stock fell to an intra-day low of $1.45 in trading today.



ZERO is a green technology company engaged in the design, licensing and development of products to improve energy efficiency of large-scale energy production and to improve diesel engine performance.



Nestle SA (PINK:NSRGY) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, NSRGY was trading 1.91% lower at $66.19 on volume of 119,594, which is below the daily average volume of 393,540. The stock hit an intra-day low of $66.04.



NSRGY is a provider of nutrition, health and wellness products globally. The Switzerland-based company today reported an 11% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2012. The increase was driven by 11.7% growth in emerging markets. The company also registered 2.4% growth in developed markets.



