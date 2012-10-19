New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 1.88% higher at $0.114 on volume of 3.22 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 24.71 million. The stock rose to an intra-day high of $0.12 in trading today.



Earlier this week, TAGG announced that it began development of the mobile Windows Surface 8 Tablet App of its social search and sharing platform TagLikeMe.com. Richard Elliot-Square, CEO of TAGG, said that the company’s Windows Surface mobile app development is underway and since TagLikeMe is very useful for business and professional research, it makes sense for the company to pursue the app for Surface 8 Tablet.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) is soaring in mid-day trading today. At last check, APDN was trading 13.50% higher at $0.227 on volume of 3.66 million, which is above the daily average volume of 3.54 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.23.



Earlier this month, APDN announced that 3SI Security Systems is expanding its use of the company’s SigNature® DNA evidence marking product into 3SI smoke and dye cash protection systems used across Europe.



Maxwell Resources Inc. (OTC:MAXE) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, MAXE was trading 8.62% lower at $1.06 on volume of 255,356, which is well above the daily average volume of 142,387. The stock fell to an intra-day low of $0.98.



Earlier this week, MAXE announced that Roy Pillmore joined the company as a consulting geologist. Pillmore is a highly regarded geologist with expertise in coal deposits within the vast Raton Basin. Phillip Dias, President and CEO of MAXE, said that Pillmore was one of the first people the company thought of to work with it on the Raton Basin project.



Nestle SA (PINK:NSRGY) is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, NSRGY was trading 0.47% lower at $65.95 on volume of 88,965, which is well below the daily average volume of 395,214. The stock fell to an intra-day low of $65.94.



NSRGY this week reported an 11% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2012. The company saw 11.7% growth in emerging markets and 2.4% growth in developed markets. CEO Paul Bulcke said that the company managed to grow in the intensely competitive developed markets in spite of a general economic malaise and low levels of consumer confidence.



