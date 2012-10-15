New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 18.36% higher at $0.123 on volume of 12.81 million, which is below the daily average volume of 21.87 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.13 in trading today.



TAGG is a social media development company. The company today announced that it will add Facebook access to its new search and share site TagLikeMe.com.



Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, EKDKQ was trading 20% higher at $0.258 on volume of 5.24 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 1.84 million. EKDKQ hit an intra-day high of $0.26 in trading today.



EKDKQ had filed for bankruptcy in January this year. The company said last week that it will start talks with various creditor groups on a reorganization plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection.



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 6.19% higher at $0.600 on volume of 2.44 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 4.88 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.67 in mid-day trading today. PWEI has gained more than 150% in the last three trading sessions.



PWEI is engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land, and residential real estate assets. Last week, the company announced that it is entering into the $50 billion a year organic food production market through its wholly-owned subsidiary, World Eco Source Corp.



Premier Brands Inc. (OTC:BRND) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, BRND was trading 8.33% lower at $0.660 on volume of 957,875, which is well above the daily average volume of 32,245. BRND hit an intra-day high of $0.75 in trading today.



BRND is engaged in the manufacturing, acquisition, and marketing of beverages and nutraceuticals. The company’s products include energy and vitamin drinks. Last week, BRND announced exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Make ME Drinks Inc.



