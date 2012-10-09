New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2012 --Pacwest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 29.67% higher at $0.194 on volume of 71.64 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 180. PWEI hit an intra-day high of $0.22.



PWEI is a development stage company engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land and residential real estate assets.



Find out more about PWEI by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP) is sinking in mid-day trading today. At last check, SANP was trading 39.51% lower at $0.490 on volume of 3.21 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 645,409. The stock hit an intra-day low of $0.33.



SANP is a Dominican Republic-based mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. SANP today announced that during a trip to the Eastern sector of the Walter claim, its exploration team found evidence of a former Spanish Colonial smelter.



Find out how this announcement could benefit to SANP by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SANP



OncoSec Medical Inc. (OTC:ONCS) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, ONCS was trading 19.23% higher at $0.310 on volume of 2.73 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 774,445. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.33 in trading today.



ONCS is an emerging drug-medical device company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of medical approaches for the treatment of solid cancers. The company today announced that it will be presenting data at two upcoming medical conferences.



Find out where ONCS could be heading after this announcement by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ONCS



Nestle S.A. (PINK:NSRGY) is marginally lower in mid-day trading today. At last check, NSRGY was trading 0.03% lower at $65.01 on volume of 118,010, which is well below the daily average volume of 415,533. NSRGY hit a 52-week high of $65.50 in trading today. The stock’s intra-day low in trading today is $65.



NSRGY focuses on the nutrition, health and wellness sectors. The company is based in Switzerland.



Find out if NSRGY could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009