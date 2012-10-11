New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 8.73% lower at $0.115 on volume of 16.11 million, which is below the daily average volume of 19.56 million. The stock hit an intra-day low of $0.11.



TAGG is the owner and operator of an Internet services platform called TagLikeMe.com. The platform combines the most commonly used functions of search and social media interaction in one destination. TAGG today announced that it commenced development of the mobile Android app version of its social search, tag and sharing platform.



Find out how this announcement could benefit TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 25.86% higher at $0.298 on volume of 10.68 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 3.44 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.30 in trading today.



PWEI is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land and residential real estate assets. The company announced this week that it signed a LOI to acquire PurGro Electronics LLC for $15 million in a cash and stock deal.



Find out where PWEI could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



Save The World Air Inc. (OTC:ZERO) is gaining in mid-day trading today. At last check, ZERO was trading 3.73% higher at $1.39 on volume of 715,579, which is well below the daily average volume of 1.30 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $1.48 in trading today before paring some of the gains.



ZERO is a engaged in the designing, licensing and development of products to improve energy efficiency of energy production and improve diesel engine performance.



Find out if ZERO can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ZERO



Pristine Solutions Inc. (PINK:PRTN) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PRTN was trading 19.08% lower at $0.0140 on volume of 18.30 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 16.96 million. PRTN fell to an intra-day low of $0.01.



PRTN operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Eaton Scientific Systems Inc., which holds the intellectual property and global marketing rights to Tropine 3.



Find out more about PRTN by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009