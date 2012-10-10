New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2012 --Pacwest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.212, up 41.20 percent from its previous close of $0.15. The stock opened the session at $0.16 and touched its highest price point at $0.22. Pacwest Equities stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.1570. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 90.832 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 180 million shares.



Pacwest Equities reported that it has acquired World Eco Source Corp., which is a technology company. World Eco has developed various systems including MobileFeed and MobileFood.



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $64.86 and $65.50 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $65.30 and closed at $64.90, down 0.20 percent from its previous close of $65.03. Nestle recorded the volume of 335K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 580K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $53.90 and $67.71 during its past 52 weeks.



Nestle is in the business of offering health, wellness and nutritional products. The company has many popular brands such as Perrier, Butterfinger and Carnation in its portfolio. Nestle was formed in 1866 and it is based out of Switzerland.



Romarco Minerals Inc. (PINK:RTRAF) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.0068, down 10.11 percent from its previous close of $1.12. The stock opened the session at $1.07 and touched its highest price point at $1.08. Romarco Minerals stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.0055. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 986K shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 255K shares.



Romarco Minerals is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company was formed in 1983 and it is based out of Toronto in Canada.



Chimera Energy Corporation (OTC:CHMR) traded in the range of $0.27 and $0.34 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.32 and closed at $0.34, up 17.24 percent from its previous close of $0.29. Chimera Energy recorded the volume of 1.27 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 1.009 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.19 and $2.00 during its past 52 weeks.



Chimera Energy reported the appointment of its new CEO, Baldemar Rios. Mr. Rios will also act as the company chairman. He has been working with PEMEX with regard to Chimera’s non hydraulic extraction technology.



