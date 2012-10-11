New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2012 --New York (October 11th, 2012) - TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.13, down 16 percent from its previous close of $0.15. The stock opened the session at $0.15 and touched its lowest price point at $0.12. TagLikeMe stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.15. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 29.144 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 8.674 million shares.

TagLikeMe offers cloud based software application services. The company is based out of Dallas in Texas and it was formed in 2004. TagLikeMe also provides internet services.

The Graystone Company Inc. (PINK:GYST) traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.01 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.01 and closed at $0.083, up 25.76 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The Graystone Company recorded the volume of 41.142 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 11.640 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $1.01 during its past 52 weeks.

The Graystone Company recently acquired Graystone 4. The company expects three of its claims to have more than 170,000 ounces of gold.

Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $65.14 and $65.50 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $65.30 and closed at $65.21, up 0.48 percent from its previous close of $64.90. Nestle recorded the volume of 247K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 582K shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $53.90 and $67.71 during its past 52 weeks.

Nestle is in the business of offering health, wellness and nutritional products. The company has many popular brands such as Perrier, Butterfinger and Carnation in its portfolio. Nestle was formed in 1866 and it is based out of Switzerland.

Chimera Energy Corporation (OTC:CHMR) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.40, up 17.65 percent from its previous close of $0.34. The stock opened the session at $0.36 and touched its highest price point at $0.40. Chimera Energy stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.34. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.309 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.015 million shares.

Chimera Energy reported that it has completed its first collaboration with PEMEX. The collaboration was carried out in Poza Rica in Mexico.

