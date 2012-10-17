New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2012 --Organovo Holdings Inc. (PINK:ONVO) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, ONVO was trading 13.58% lower at $2.80 on volume of 952,004, which is well above the daily average volume of 290,676. The stock fell to an intra-day low of $2.61 in trading today. Despite the sharp decline today, ONVO has gained nearly 18% in the last three trading sessions.



ONVO is focused on the development and commercialization of a platform technology for the generation of 3D human tissues. These 3D human tissues can be utilized in the areas of drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for treating damaged or degenerating tissues and organs.



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 19.78% higher at $0.215 on volume of 4 million, which is below the daily average volume of 5.96 million. The stock rose to an intra-day high of $0.23 today. Despite the sharp rise in trading today, PWEI has fallen nearly 62% in the last three trading sessions.



PWEI is engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land and residential real estate assets. The company this week announced the completion of acquisition of PurGro Electronics LLC.



Santo Mining Corp. (OTC:SANP) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, SANP was trading 5.78% higher at $0.805 on volume of 1.13 million, which is below the daily average volume of 1.15 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.81. SANP has gained more than 16% in the last three trading sessions.



SANP is a junior minerals exploration and development company based in the Dominican Republic. SANP today announced that it acquired 100% stake in HENRY gold claim in the Dominican Republic.



TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 1.52% higher at $0.114 on volume of 5.81 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 23.80 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.12 in trading today. TAGG has gained nearly 10% in the last three trading sessions.



TAGG is the owner and operator an Internet services platform called TagLikeMe.com. The platform combines the most commonly used functions of search and social media interaction in one destination. The company today announced that it began development of the mobile Windows Surface 8 Tablet App of TagLikeMe.com.



