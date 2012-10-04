New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TAGG was trading 52% higher at $0.133 on volume of 49.47 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.14.



TAGG is the owner and operator of TagLikeMe.com, which is an Internet services platform that brings together the most commonly used functions of search and social media interaction in one destination. The company today announced that the iOS/iPad app version of its social search and sharing application TagLikeMe has been approved and is available immediately through Apple’s iTunes® store.



Find out how this alliance with apple could affect TAGG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, PRTN was trading 20.45% lower at $0.0175 on volume of 12.83 million, which is below the daily average volume of 17.48 million. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.0175.



PRTN, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, holds the intellectual property and global marketing rights to Tropine 3. Recently, PRTN’s subsidiary Eaton Scientific Systems Ltd. provided an update on its current business and growth strategy.



Find out if PRTN could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (PINK:CCAJ) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, CCAJ was trading 8.33% lower at $0.0055, which is also its intra-day low. The stock opened at $0.01 earlier today.



CCAJ’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Earth Surfaces of America Inc. announced today that it submitted application to distribute its terrazzo concrete products through Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores. Earth Surfaces of America is engaged in the manufacturing of a full-range of high-end eco-friendly terrazzo concrete architectural products for commercial and residential markets throughout the U.S. and Caribbean.



Find out more about CCAJ by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CCAJ



Pazoo Inc. (OTC:PZOO) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PZOO was trading 14% lower at $0.215 on volume of 1.24 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 245,347. PZOO hit an intra-day low of $0.20 in trading today.



PZOO is a development-stage company operating as an online retailer and distributor of health and wellness products and services. PZOO today announced that it acquired DMC Athletics & Rehabilitation Inc.



Could the acquiring of DMC Athletics Be Beneficial to PZOO? Read the free trend analysis report to find out: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PZOO



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009