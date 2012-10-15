New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2012 --TagLikeMe Corp. (PINK:TAGG) : On October 12th, 2012, TAGG closed the day down 14.81% at $0.1035 on a heavy volume of 43, 804, 648. The stock traded between $0.0950 and $0.12 touching its highest price point around 9:00 am. TAGG has no one year target however in the last 52 weeks it traded between $0.00 and $0.28 and has an average volume of 10, 185, 100.



This last Friday, the company announced that as a result of actions taken by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company will be making t new releases.



Could these releases benefit TAGG in the upcoming trading sessions? Find out by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TAGG



Premier Brands, Inc. (OTC:BRND) closed its latest trading session up 22.03% at $0.72 gaining $0.13 on a volume of 11, 500. The stock has an average volume of 22, 338 and traded between $0.65 and $0.72 in its last trading session. BRNB traded between $0.30 and $0.72 in the last 52 weeks and has a market cap of 38.15M.



Premier Brands, Inc announced that the Company has signed an exclusive Marketing and Distribution agreement with Make ME Drinks, Inc. a nutritional supplement company and developer of Make ME® Vitamins on Wednesday October 10th 2012.



Find out where this announcement could take BRND by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=BRND



Maxwell Resources, Inc. (OTC:MAXE) closed the previous trading session up by 4.69% gaining $0.06 and finishing at $1.34 on a volume 329, 524. The stocks highest price point was located at $1.35 and was touched around 14:00. MAXE has a Market Cap of 152.75M and traded between $0.33 and $1.35 in the last 52 weeks.



On Friday October 5th, 2012, Maxwell Resources, Inc. announced that it acquired certain mineral interests in Colfax County, New Mexico which includes gold, silver, iron, ore, copper and coal. In addition, the Company acquired a three year option to acquire a working interest in any oil and/or gas wells in Colfax County.



Find out if MAXE could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MAXE



PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PWEI was trading 11.58% higher at $0.530 on volume of 4.51 million, which is below the daily average volume of 4.54 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.57.



PWEI is engaged in the acquisition and management of industrial, commercial, land and residential real estate assets. The company today announced its entry into the $50 billion a year organic food production market through its wholly-owned subsidiary, World Eco Source Corp.



Find out if PWEI could maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

MonsterTrading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009