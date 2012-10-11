New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2012 --PacWest Equities Inc. (PINK:PWEI) traded in the range of $0.24 and $0.52 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.24 and closed at $0.48, up 100.42 percent from its previous close of $0.24. PacWest Equities recorded the volume of 33.171 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 3.44 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.10 and $0.52 during its past 52 weeks.



PacWest Equities stock touched its 52 weeks high price of $0.52 in its latest trading session. The company also reported that it has signed Letter of Intent for acquiring PurGro Electronics.



Could the acquiring of PurGro Electronics benefit to PWEI? Find out by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PWEI



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $65.26 and $65.54 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $65.30 and closed at $65.50, up 0.44 percent from its previous close of $65.21. Nestle recorded the volume of 180k shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 581k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $53.90 and $67.71 during its past 52 weeks.



Nestle is in the business of offering health, wellness and nutritional products. The company has many popular brands such as Perrier, Butterfinger and Carnation in its portfolio. Nestle was formed in 1866 and it is based out of Switzerland.



Find out if NSRGY could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Softbank Corp. (PINK:SFTBY) traded in the range of $16.80 and $17.95 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $17.95 and closed at $16.95, down 8.28 percent from its previous close of $18.48. Softbank recorded the volume of 394k shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 110k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $13.41 and $21.27 during its past 52 weeks.



Softbank Corp. is engaged in the business of providing internet related services. The company is based out of Tokyo in Japan and it was formed in 1981.



Find out where SFTBY could be heading by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=STFBY



PetroBakken Energy Ltd. (PINK:PBKEF) traded in the range of $12.48 and $14.07 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $14.07 and closed at $13.18, down 5.94 percent from its previous close of $14.01. PetroBakken Energy recorded the volume of 117K shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 48.7k shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $7.35 and $18.43 during its past 52 weeks.



PetroBakken Energy is a light exploration and production company. It is mainly operational in western Canada. The company is based out of Calgary and it was formed in 2009.



Find out if PBKEF could bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PBKEF



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009