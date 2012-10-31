New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2012 --Hansen Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:HNSN) is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today. At last check, HNSN was trading 21.55% higher at $2.20 on above average volume of 1.85 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $2.37 in trading today.



HNSN has soared on news that the company expanded its agreement with Intuitive Surgical. The company is trading close to its 200-day moving average as a result of the huge rally today. The stock is also above its 50-day moving average. HNSN’s MACD chart indicates that the upward momentum will continue in the next few trading sessions. The stock could face resistance at around $2.50. If it breaks through this level then there is significant upside potential.



OPNET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) has risen sharply in mid-day trading today after the company agreed to be acquired by Riverbed Technology. OPNT is currently trading 29.13% higher at $41.45 on above average volume of 3.02 million.



OPNT hit an intra-day high of $42.31 in trading today. OPNT had traded in a very tight range in the last few weeks prior to today’s rally. The stock has now crossed its 50-day moving average as a result of the sharp rise in trading today.



Powerwave Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PWAV) is seeing a huge rally in trading today. At last check, PWAV was trading 25% higher at $0.500 on volume of 1.19 million, which is nearly three times the daily average volume of 342,242.



The sharp rise in PWAV in trading today on significantly high volume indicates that the market sentiment has turned bullish on the stock. The stock is rallying as investors digested the company’s quarterly results.



PWAV had been seeing downward momentum in the last few weeks. However, the stock has bounced back from $0.35 support level. It has broken through its 50-day moving average in trading today, which is a bullish signal. The bullish trend is further confirmed by the MACD chart. The stock’s MACD has crossed the signal line on the upside. PWAV could face resistance at around $0.70.



Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) is sharply higher in mid-day trading today. The stock hit an intra-day high of $0.89 in trading today and is currently up 19.41% to $0.836 on volume of 6.15 million.



PPHM had plunged from $5.50 last month to below $1 on some negative developments. The stock, however, is now rebounding from around $0.70, which has been a strong support level. The stock’s MACD is currently above the signal line, which is a bullish signal. The MACD histogram is also showing increasing upward momentum. PPHM could continue to gain momentum in the next few trading sessions based on the bullish technical indicators.



