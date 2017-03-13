Monsuta Fitness Is an Exercise Based Treasure Hunt App Designed to Get Kids Active Outside

Bendigo, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Monsuta Fitness, the revolutionary new exercise based treasure hunt app designed to get kids active and playing outside, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Monsuta App turns schools and local towns and neighborhoods into a fun adventure game where kids and students have to hunt down virtual monsters and catch them with exercise. The app is the brainchild of Jarrod Robinson, director of the PE Geek, whose mission is to make exercise and physical activity a fun part and important part of every child's life.



"Childhood obesity and inactivity is major global problem & any tool that can encourage youth to be active in a small way should be encouraged. The hope is that Monsuta can encourage initial movement that flows into more intrinsic lifelong interest," says founder and CEO Robinson, Director of the PE Geek.



Gamers have the ability to place over 100 different Monsutas, each of which are tied to a unique exercise or action. For example, if a student wants to catch a 'Zebsy', then they have to get down and do some Burpees. To catch a 'Gotsa', they have to drop and deliver 10 pushups. The list goes on and includes cardio, strength, flexibility, yoga & pilates style activities & much more. The point value of each monster also aligns with the number of reps or sets you choose. The more points it's worth, the more reps they need to do & the harder they need to work out.



Active leaderboards and rankings make the game a fun and competitive experience. Students earn points for every monster they catch. There is a top 10 leaderboard and the interface makes it easy to see who the most active students are. Administrators receive weekly email reports & push notifications of student after hours activity.



Administrators of the app can maintain complete control of how and when the game is played. This means admins can drag and drop monsters wherever they like and have them hunted only by their students. Students then have to actually move to hunt them down and complete prescribed exercises & movements, set by the admin to catch them. Monsuta Fitness becomes a private game just for that particular school with total control over the experience.



"Our beta app is already LIVE and in use in over 100+ schools around the globe with over 10,000 active student users. While this is fantastic to see we're just getting started & we want to introduce a swag on new features to the app," adds Robinson. "We we're eager to bring a solution to life that inspired young kids to be active, using the devices they already own and use daily."



Jarrod is a Physical Education teacher, with a passion and enthusiasm for the role emerging technologies play within teaching and learning. Jarrod is known throughout the online community as "The PE Geek", and authors a blog of the same name at http://www.thepegeek.com which has proved to be an invaluable resource for teachers seeking effective use of 21st century tools in PE. He has presented Nationally and Internationally for over 8 years, running workshops in over 35 countries.



His major interests lie within mobile learning which he believes is the perfect fit for the outdoor minded PE Teacher. As a result he has he builds mobile applications for teachers on both Android and iOS devices. His mobile applications have also won numerous awards throughout Australia and Overseas.



For more information on Monsuta Fitness please visit thepegeek.com