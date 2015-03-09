Montana Festival of the Horse Set to Wow Equine Lovers Father's Day Weekend

Billings, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --What Montana horse lover wouldn't want to celebrate Father's day with 300 horses and a crowd of celebrities? It's safe to say, not too many. Thankfully the Montana Festival of the Horse will create just such a place on June 19th - 21st at the MetraPark Entertainment and Trade Center in Billings. Cowboys and cowgirls can saunter up to celebs like Temple Grandin, Tommie Turvey, Rex Peterson, Rick Lamb and Sheila Varian to name a very few. Making the three-day event a little piece of heaven for horse lovers who what to get a better grasp on all things equine.



Lauded as a most intensive all-around equine experience, the expo will have a variety of horse breeds and clinicians all too ready to share insight. The Montana Festival of the Horse expo will also include a 3-day trade show with the best of the regions tack, western clothing and ranch supply vendors. Additionally it will show off an elaborate 20 stall tent full of unique horse breeds along with riveting demonstrations. Horse performers from various cultures and disciplines will also impressively show their talents. One such performance troupe is Ma'Ceo. This is a remarkably colorful 7th generation Cavallo Equestrian Arts group that delights with a 90 minute show of acrobatic daredevil stunts embellished with romantic choreography.



Every member of the family will have something to see at the inaugural Montana horse expo. Children's "funtivities", a western fashion show, artist exhibits and animal celebrity guests will bring enjoyment for the entire family. As will a Recognition Ceremony for the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. The Montana Festival of the Horse Equine Park will hold the most gorgeous of breeds. Horse breeds attending include Mustang, Friesian, Thoroughbred, Paint, Mini and Morgan among numerous others.



Bringing a charitable level to the expo, organizers have partnered with Heroes and Horses to help American's soldiers returning from war. The charity is a Montana-based organization that uses the remote wilderness, coupled with the connection between humans and horses, to inspire mental and emotional healing in Veterans.



About Montana Festival of the Horse

Montana Festival of the Horse is a horse expo to be held June 19-21, 2015 at the MetraPark Entertainment and Trade Center located in Billings, Montana. The three day expo will provide equine education to the public via training clinics, lectures, presentations and professional equine performances.



Information:

For Vendor, Sponsorship and Volunteer information, visit the festival's website; http://www.mthorsefestival.com



Contact:

Catherine Harris

Founder

info@mthorsefestival.com

844-MTHORSE 684-6773



Website:

http://www.mthorsefestival.com/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/MontanaFestivaloftheHorse

https://twitter.com/mthorsefestival