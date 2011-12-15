Montana Payday Loan Laws and Regulations Featured on CashAdvance.com’s Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2011 --In order to become better consumers, it is important that certain measures are taken. Education is one of the best ways to safeguard oneself and one's assets. With the newly launched consumer protection section available on CashAdvance.com, individuals will be able to read up on the laws and regulations for payday loans in Montana.



With the consumer resource section of the web site, consumers will have a wealth of information pertaining to interest rates, loan defaults and contracts associated with payday loans. The more education a consumer receives, the better they are at protecting themselves from common scam artists that are found in the cash advance industry.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Montana Consumer Protection page will also feature information and details regarding the consumer protection agencies available in the state. Consumers will be able to look up email addresses, phone numbers and mailing addresses for these agencies. By contacting these agencies, consumers will be able to ask questions not answered on the site and verify if a payday loan company is legitimate. By educating themselves with all the information provided within CashAdvance.com's Consumer Resource pages, individuals will be able to stay clear of con artists in the industry. Cash advances are an ideal way to receive emergency funds quickly and affordably, but without the right knowledge, consumers can easily be scammed. With the assistance of the consumer resource page and the consumer protection agencies, individuals will be sufficiently informed to make sound decisions.



"Our Montana Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Montana, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future," said Adam Hilliard, a finance news expert at CashAdvance.com.