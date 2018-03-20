Montessori-Inspired Children Books Set to Revolutionize How We Educate Our Children

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Getting children to be excited about education can become a power struggle. A Dallas-based company is determined to improve family harmony by fueling children's love of learning starting at a young age.



Discover Wonders is launching 12 uniquely designed STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) talking books on Kickstarter to inspire children to rethink school subjects, using everyday items children love -- bicycles, rainbows, toys, cars, balloons and many more. Each of these talking books uses one everyday item as a starting point to introduce advanced school topics to children ages 3-10.



Montessori-inspired content sparks the love of learning



To inspire children to think like innovators, who connect observations across dimensions, each Discover Wonders book covers 10 units - biology and health, world awareness, STEM, basic economics, environmental awareness, arts, and history. Each unit uses beautifully illustrated scenes and questions children can relate to spark the love of discovery. By introducing "wonders" behind everyday items, Cecilia Yiu, Founder of Discover Wonders, believes children can learn to appreciate the joy of discovery and thinking beyond the ordinary.



"Children are naturally curious about their world," Yiu said. "If school material is introduced at the point when curiosity is at its peak and at a level the child can understand, children will genuinely enjoy and be able to digest what we deem as 'advanced educational topics.' Discover Wonders aims to do exactly that."



Over 300+ audio effects empower children to revise the educational material independently



Each book can be used independently as a regular book, or you can use the Discover Talking Pen to make the books alive. With over 300 audio hotspots in each book, children as young as age two are empowered to learn independently -- they can point the talking pent at text, characters, and items for narration, dialogs and sound effects respectively.



"Children's brains are actively connecting different things they have observed between ages 3 to 6," Yiu said. "Parents' availability and the child's vocabularies sometimes limit their quest for knowledge. The talking pen is a means to bridge this gap when parents need a moment to take care of their obligations such as cooking, cleaning, or taking care of other children. This is not designed to replace parent-child reading time."



Recording features designed to strengthen the family



Unlike many pre-recorded products, Discover Wonders is mindfully creating a product that does more than a "keep-them-busy" toy. Using the Discover Talking Pen, you can record your experience of introducing the Discover Wonders books to your child, directly on the page as keepsake.



Remote relatives such as aunts, uncles and grandparents can also send recordings of their voices to the talking pen and its recording stickers. Children can listen to their grandparents read their favorite stories or tell them their personal stories in a photo book.



"Our supporters include parents in the military or police force, as well as parents who travel frequently for work," Yiu said.



You can pre-order Discover Wonders Talking Books on their Kickstarter page now; starting at as low as $19 for just the first book, or save up to $190 with the 12-month pack (talking pen included) if you get one of the 13 remaining Super Early Bird spots.



Discover Wonders has already designed content outlines and identified manufacturers. They have raised 80% of its $30,000 funding goal to meet their manufacturing minimum requirements through crowdsourcing.



Our Founder Cecilia Yiu grew up in a slum in Hong Kong. Because of her parents' vision and dedication to giving her and her sister good education, Cecilia and her sister eventually won full scholarships to study in the United States and became the firsts to graduate from college in their family. Believing that education breaks the poverty cycle, Cecilia is giving back through Discover Talking Pen.



Our mission is to help busy parents provide the best supportive environment for children to maximize their potential.