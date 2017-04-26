Montgomery County's Blue Bell Inn Restaurant Introduces Seasonal Dessert Menu for Spring

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --Winter has ended and The Blue Bell Inn is making over its menu of sweet endings with a new dessert menu full of modern twists on classic American favorites like carrot cake and crème brûlée.



Experience the sunshine of spring at one of Montgomery County's top restaurants through tropical fruits such as mango, citrus flavors like key lime, and berry ingredients like strawberry and blackberry. The new dessert menu incorporates tasting notes that are light and bright and reminiscent of spring, complemented with soft, mellow hints of vanilla and lavender.



Everything item on the new dessert menu is made in house, helmed by Blue Bell Inn's Pastry Chef, Vanessa Casper. This menu is also available for private parties. Contact Alicia (alicia@bluebellinn.com) to discuss adding the spring dessert menu to your bridal shower, graduation party, or extra-special event.



Key Lime Cheesecake

Mango, Fresh Whipped Cream



Carrot Cake

Mascarpone Cream Cheese Icing



"Hot and Fresh" Sugared Doughnuts

Blackberry Jam, White Chocolate Orange Blossom Dipping Sauces



Classic Crème Brûlée

Vanilla Cookie, Lavender Ganache



Warm Chocolate Cake

White Chocolate Ice Cream, Cacao Nibs



Cookie Coated Profiteroles

Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Compote, Chocolate Sauce



Seasonal Sorbet



Artisan Cheese Selection

Curated by The Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.