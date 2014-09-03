Month-Long Marketing Webinar Series Kicks off This Week

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Ken Countess, a Master Certified Authorized Local Expert of Constant Contact®, Inc., will offer a series of free marketing webinars to benefit small businesses and nonprofits throughout the month of September.



Building on the success of his 80 live, onsite seminars each year through which over 2,000 attendees have learned the latest marketing strategies, tactics, and best practices, Countess will present live, online training webinars on email marketing, social media, and other topics at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Interested parties can visit http://www.marketyourbusiness.co/register-for-a-webinar.html to learn more about online and live events and register to attend. Space for each event is limited to the first 75 registrants.



Ken Countess is managing director of The Countess Group Marketing and Communications. The company is now in its 14th year. An award-winning marketer and an internationally recognized expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing, Countess has held executive management positions at such well-known companies as Motorola, Marriott and Caremark. There, he provided award-winning leadership for the fastest growing divisions of these industry leaders.



For information about additional upcoming events, visit: http://bit.ly/marketingclasses



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:

- Strategic Marketing

- Marketing Communications

- Corporate Communications

- Email Marketing

- Social Media Marketing

- Public Relations

- Internet/Website Development and Optimization

- Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

- Lead/Demand Generation

- Customer Relationship Management

- Sales Channel Development

- Sales Training and Support

- Trade Show Support



Learn more about The Countess Group at http://www.MarketYourBusiness.co (Editor’s note: not .com)



Find us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/TheCountessGroup), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/CountessGroup), Google+ (http://www.google.com/+TheCountessGroup), YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/CountessGroup), Pinterest (http://www.pinterest.com/CountessGroup), and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/the-countess-group-ccg)



