Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2015 --Giving an inside look of the realities of living with ALS, author Marylee MacDonald's debut novel has touched a chord. With a brave-hearted view of family dynamics under great stress, her award-winning book, Montpelier Tomorrow, becomes a touchpoint for discussions about long-term care and the burdens on families. The book is an "…engaging and heartfelt novel about the intricate relationships among a family dealing with disease and disability." Kirkus Reviews adds, "An affecting, deeply honest novel; at the same time, a lacerating indictment of our modern health care system." Readers' Favorite has named it the Gold Medal Winner in the Fiction Drama category for this year's International Book Award Contest.



The judges rewarded MacDonald for a novel that explores the all-too-human side of pain management from the perspective of the caregiver. The pain is not physical so much as emotional, and it is shared by all who live under the stress of a terminal illness. Tapping into the emotions of caregivers, MacDonald creates characters that are relatable, and all too "imperfectly human." The book asks a gut-wrenching question: "What happens to a family when one of its ill members doesn't die but rather, lingers."



Shedding new light on the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Montpelier Tomorrow allows readers to learn why the disease puts families, as well as the sick person, at risk. Exploring the resilience of the human spirit, MacDonald writes about a mother at the middle of her life who steps in to help when her son-in-law is diagnosed with ALS. The book's heroine, Colleen, bravely moves into her daughter's house and soon becomes overwhelmed at the immensity of the job before her. Juggling multiple roles, Colleen is grandma, cook, caregiver and counselor. Self-pity is not an option. She understands that her best efforts can never be enough.



Literary Fiction Book Review comments, "Montpelier Tomorrow is a touching read that highlights not only the challenges faced by those suffering from ALS, but the resounding strength of love that unites a family in the face of overwhelming grief."



Marylee MacDonald is the award-winning author of Montpelier Tomorrow, a writing coach, and caregiver advocate. Her debut novel won the Gold Medal for Drama from Reader's Favorite and was a finalist for the Bellwether Prize, the Eric Hoffer Prize and this year's Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Among others, MacDonald's short stories have won the Barry Hannah Prize, the Ron Rash Award, and the American Literary Review Fiction Award.



