Moog Music Announces the SUBSEQUENT 37 CV

Today Moog Music is excited to announce the SUBSEQUENT 37 CV. This limited-edition redesign of the ultra-powerful Sub 37 Tribute Edition analog synthesizer is limited to 2000 pieces worldwide, with the first 125 units built live on-site at Moogfest 2017. Anchored by a pair of solid aluminum side pieces inset with North American hardwood and affixed to a rugged steel and aluminum enclosure, it features four assignable CV outputs and two assignable Gate outputs for interconnectivity with large-format and Eurorack modular systems, an upgraded keybed for improved playability, a high-powered headphone amplifier for live-monitoring, and a modified analog signal path.



"We are really excited to incorporate community feedback into the evolution of an instrument. Adding CV interconnectivity was the starting point, but we have also increased the headroom in the mixer and significantly extended the range of Multidrive, giving the SUBSEQUENT 37 CV expanded sonic capability and modular control." - Cyril Lance, Moog Chief Engineer



The SUBSEQUENT 37 CV's mixer now has double the headroom of the Sub 37 Tribute Edition. Taking advantage of the mixer's newfound flexibility, the gain-staging of the Ladder filter has been reshaped to boost harmonic saturation and analog compression. Completing the sonic evolution is a re-tuned Multidrive circuit that extends well beyond the grit and growl of the original Sub 37.



SUBSEQUENT 37 CV production is limited to 2000 pieces worldwide. Each instrument is lovingly handcrafted by Moog employee-owners. The first 125 units are available for purchase exclusively through Guitar Center during Moogfest 2017, May 18-22, and on guitarcenter.com.



FEATURES



SOUND ENGINE EVOLUTION – Greater sonic dimension

MORE MULTIDRIVE – Wider range and dirtier than ever before

ROOM FOR TWO - More headroom means Duo mode sounds even better

6 ASSIGNABLE OUTPUTS – Modular connectivity with 4x CV outs and 2x Gate outs

UPGRADED KEYBED – Lightweight with swift action, velocity, and aftertouch

HIGH-POWER HEADPHONE AMP – Cue up your next sound in the loudest of venues.

LIMITED EDITION -- 2000 units produced worldwide



SUB 37 DESIGN – All the controls and features found on the Sub 37 Tribute Edition:



- Perform in Mono or Duo modes

- 37-note velocity sensitive keyboard with aftertouch

- 2 modulation busses with assignable source and destinations

- DAHDSR (Delay, Attack, Hold, Decay, Sustain, Release) looping envelopes with sync

- 256 presets - 16 banks of 16 patches

- Syncable arpeggiator and step sequencer

- Classic Moog Ladder Filter with resonance, Multidrive, and selectable filter slopes