Moog Music Saying Goodbye to the Last of the Voyagers

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --The Minimoog Voyager family of synthesizers holds a special place in our hearts--the Voyager was the final synthesizer that Bob Moog designed from start to finish and the culmination of his life's work; his DNA runs through the circuits of this family of instruments, which includes the Voyager, Voyager RME, Voyager Old School, and Voyager XL. The XL is the last member of this family currently in production, and as of today, we are announcing its official discontinuation.



Introduced in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Minimoog Model D's release, the Minimoog Voyager XL combines the heart of the groundbreaking Minimoog Voyager with a patch bay, informed by the original Moog modular systems.



Since its release in 2010, the Minimoog Voyager XL has made its mark in film scores, sound design, on platinum records, and on stages the world over. Artists and producers ranging from Trent Reznor to Kanye West have used the legendary warmth and versatile patchability of the XL to craft their unique sound.



As we bid a bittersweet farewell to the Minimoog Voyager XL, we keep the spirit of its circuits front of mind as we design the instruments in our future, acknowledging that the XL is the last of the Voyager family but not the last of its legacy. We will build a highly limited number of units while parts and materials last, before bringing production to a close. Contact your local authorized Moog dealer or distributor to inquire about purchasing one of the final Minimoog Voyager XL analog synthesizers.