Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Columbus, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc., a land surveying and civil engineering firm with a 70-year presence in the Columbus area, announced today that it is partnering with BizIQ, an online marketing company that serves North American small business clients from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with the marketing agency, Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc. hopes to capitalize on an updated web presence and a strategic marketing campaign in an effort to grow its business in Columbus and the surrounding communities. BizIQ has an extensive track record of helping small businesses like the land surveyors in Columbus, GA to expand their marketing efforts and attract new customers, and brings prior experience with surveying industry clients to the new partnership.



The first order of business for BizIQ involves the development of a marketing campaign and a modernized, optimized website for Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc. The new site will cover the firm's service offerings in depth, and will also include contact information and twice-monthly blog content, which will be produced by trained copywriters with industry knowledge. The goal of the new site will be to draw new clients to the land surveyors in Columbus, GA through the attractive presentation of timely, relevant and engaging information.



An additional component of BizIQ's marketing approach is the employment of search engine optimization (SEO), which aids local businesses in garnering web traffic and growing their client base. It works by boosting a company's ranking in Google search results within its local area.



"In our many decades in business, we've built up a sizable client base amongst those in need of professional civil engineering and surveying services," said Warren D. Mason, owner of Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc. "As more and more people are beginning their searches for businesses like ours online, we determined that the time was right to begin modifying our marketing approach to fit the new marketplace. We're excited to be working with BizIQ to make this happen."



About Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc.

Moon, Meeks, Mason & Vinson Inc. was established in 1946 and is proud to serve clients in Georgia with reliable, highly professional land surveying, civil engineering, land planning, construction staking and more. The firm's long history in the area has given them a large library of records related to local developments and enabled them to work with the Columbus consolidated government to provide services to the city.



For more information, please visit http://moonmeeks.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.