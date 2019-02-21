Moose May Expands Offerings to Include Blog and Social Media Management

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --Moose May Digital Marketing Solutions recently announced expanded services for their clients, with the addition of social media and blog management. In the past the company has focused mainly on Search Engine Optimization (SEO), blogging and paid search, but starting this month Moose May will expand their blogging services and add on organic social media services.



The focus will be on content creation and management. This new addition reaffirms Moose May's commitment to becoming a one-stop-shop for all organic digital marketing needs. By providing content creation and management in addition to SEO and other data analytics their clients will benefit from an integrated top-to-bottom approach for marketing.



The goal of this new services is to optimize client's online presence. By tracking analytics and managing the online accounts Moose May will be able to create an organic presence online for their clients.



When speaking about the new expansion Rachel May stated, "Blogging is essential for search engine optimization, expanding our blogging services had already begun for our long-term clients, it was a no-brainer to continue to expand this service. Social media can help increase a site's authority so in the fall we had started offering it to just a couple clients that reached out. The service will now be available to all existing and new clients." Rachel is the founder of Moose May Marketing and has worked in marketing since 2011.



About Moose May

This Detroit based company started in 2017 and continues to grow. When it first was founded Moose May offered search engine optimization. With the new offerings, they expect to better serve their current and future clients.