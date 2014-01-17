Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2014 --The dates have been announced for the 14th annual Moose Is Loose campaign – February 8-24, 2014 in Woodland Park, Colorado.



The campaign, started by TWEEDS Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to drive business for the community, was opened up to all local business owners in 2009. “We launched the campaign with great participation and concluded with a successful outcome,” said one of the organizers.



Traditionally February is the slowest for local businesses, according to local economic development officials.



“Discounts and specials are key to this campaign,” said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. “The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2014 FEST.”



Campaign representatives have been making recommendations to business owners needing assistance. “We held a “Moose boot camp” with city, community and business development experts to help individual participants determine a sales strategy.”



This year the campaign moves to a new level, i.e. a “FEST” format for community wide elements to encourage participation and support.



Based on feedback from 2013 participants, the FEST was built around two existing holidays (Valentine’s Day and President’s Day) and includes activities on the final weekend to sync with the closing ceremonies of 2014 Winter Olympics.



The campaign will have a beginning, middle and end with layers of activities/promotions through the designated three weeks. Promotional materials showcase this unique aspect. “The idea was to keep people coming back to our community throughout the event,” said Perini.



New concepts: The Chocolate Moose, The Romantic Moose, The Adventuresome Moose. Discounts, specials and activities have been aligned for visitors along these themes. All details can be found in the beautifully designed Fest Event Guide being distributed more than 10,000 people and available for pick up at TWEEDS (240 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863) and local participating businesses.



A new “Moose Pass,” included in the event guide is available to encourage consumers to go to businesses and to participate throughout the entire three weeks. “A drawing for those who fill up their Moose Pass is planned,” said Perini.



The Moose Is Loose is quickly becoming one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the community. As a result the City of Woodland Park has authorized the use of the city logo in promotional materials.



To promote the campaign, businesses received:



- Mentions of the “FEST” in print, broadcast, social media and direct mail

- A business “Window Decal,” merchandise tags and buttons

- Opportunity for their client database to receive the mailer by U.S. mail courier

- Specials/discounts listed on the event guide

- Business listed on Facebook

- Opportunity for costumed Moose Mascot to visit

- Coloring Contest sheet



Businesses participating in 2014:



AJ’s Pizzeria

Andrew’s Candies

Bella Spirit Design

The Bier Run & Ride at Bierwerks

Brenda’s Boutique

Bristlecone Lodge

Café Leo

Carmen

CHP Colorado

CR Chambers Imaging Solutions

Country Lodge

Dynamic Gym

The Edgewood Inn

Foxworth-Galbraith

Fusion Japan

The Historic Ute Inn

Home Improvements, LLC

Joanie’s Deli

Kelly’s Office Connection

Mangia Mangia

Nikki’s Knots

Olla Terva Healing & Education Center

The Peak Fly Shop

The Picket Fence

The Pikes Peak Guy

Seven Arrows Gallery

Shining Mountain Golf Course

South Platte Fly Shop

Studio West Aveda Salon

Swiss Chalet Restaurant

Team Telecycle

Teller Business Builders

TWEEDS Fine Furnishings

The UPS Store

Ute Pass Brewery

Vintage Vines

Williams Bros

Woodland Park Farmers Market



A special Facebook page has been set up to track the Moose during the campaign. View at: http://www.facebook.com/TweedsMoose.



For more information please contact: Mike Perini at 719.651.5943 or Melinda Truscelli at 719.641.0791.