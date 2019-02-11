More About MS: A New Educational Forum for Living with MS Announced by CMSC

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the leading organization for healthcare professionals involved in MS care, announces More About MS This new one-day educational forum specifically designed for those living with and affected by MS will take place Friday, May 31st, 2019, in conjunction with the CMSC Annual Meeting at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington.



The CMSC Annual Meeting, running from May 28-June 1, is the largest educational conference and professional development event for all healthcare clinicians, researchers, scientists and professionals in training engaged in the MS field. At More About MS, people living with or affected by MS will have the opportunity to join a special program at the Annual Meeting to network with one another and to learn from leading MS experts about ways to better manage their disease and improve their quality of life.



More About MS opens with a luncheon for patients, care partners, and family members, followed by a tour of exhibits featuring products, services and wellness solutions for optimum quality of life.



The educational sessions, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm, will focus on "Managing My MS." The More About MS Program Chair, Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN, will kick off the sessions with opening remarks and lead a discussion on "Managing the Symptoms of MS." Dr. Schapiro founded one of the first comprehensive MS Center in a private practice in the United States in 1977, renamed "The Schapiro Center for Multiple Sclerosis" at the Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology in 2004. Dr. Schapiro also founded the first MS Achievement Center, a wellness day care program in the early '80s.



"Managing the symptoms of MS is the backbone to improving the quality of life for an individual with MS," said Dr. Schapiro.



The educational agenda also includes: "Managing the Disease;" by John Schafer, MD; "Managing Depression," led by Frederick W. Foley, PhD; and "Health Care in 2019," presented by Ezra Golberstein, PhD. More About MS concludes with an interactive panel discussion with the presenters and Q&A with the attendees.



The More About MS program is complimentary and registration is required at https://www.mscare.org/event/moreaboutms



About Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals, researchers and professionals in training. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 12,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 33rd CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS healthcare professionals in North America, will take place May 28 – June 1, 2019, in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare and Facebook: CMSCmscare.