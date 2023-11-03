Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2023 --There are many different kinds of heaters that have been used successfully for years, however infrared heaters have been making inroads for many different applications in Medford, Norwalk, Stamford, Suffolk, Newburgh, New York City, and the surrounding areas. Featuring a host of different advantages and benefits, infrared heaters from A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies are being used more often in both enclosed areas as well as those open to the elements. From not needing air currents to circulate the heat to being more efficient to operate and using less energy than other comparable heating units and other benefits, infrared heaters provide a host of benefits that businesses and users alike find positive.



Working in cooler weather is a fact of life in the area, and having heaters in place to warm areas that are being worked in or on is a must to keep things moving along. While most other heater styles need to have air movement in order to circulate the warm air, infrared heaters don't require any air movement for the heat to radiate out. Anything in the path of the radiation will be warmed, very much like the sun does.



Infrared heaters require less energy to operate when compared to many other heater options. They have several infrared heaters that are portable in nature allowing them to be moved wherever they are needed. They also heat up far faster as well, and because there are minimal to no moving parts, infrared heaters have a long useful life.



Where forced air heating requires the heat to be distributed throughout the entire space, infrared heaters are able to direct the radiation and heat to where it is directly usable and needed. This means that directly after the infrared heater is turned on, you will feel the heat coming from it. While used frequently in enclosed areas, infrared heaters can also benefit users in exposed areas, as the air between the heater and object isn't heated, just the item in the direct path of the radiation.



With all of the benefits that come along with using infrared heaters in Medford, Norwalk, Stamford, Suffolk, Newburgh, New York City, and the surrounding areas, it's no wonder that they are being used more and more in a variety of commercial settings. Talk with the team at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies today about the different infrared heaters that are available.



