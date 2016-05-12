More and More Places Are Switching over to Single-Stream Recycling

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Since its introduction in the 1990s, single-stream recycling has started seeing more and more use because of a number of advantages over its multi-stream counterpart. One example is its increased convenience, which makes it that much easier to convince people to recycle their recyclable waste. However, it should be noted that single-stream recycling has other benefits as well, which contribute much to its mounting momentum.



For people who are unfamiliar with the concept, single-stream recycling means that all recyclable waste is put in the same recyclable waste containers, which are collected by waste disposal companies for sorting at their recycling facilities. This is in contrast to multi-stream recycling, which uses multiple recyclable waste containers for multiple kinds of recyclable waste so that it is send to the recycling facilities in a pre-sorted state. Since all of the recyclable waste containers are the same under single-stream recycling, there is no need for people to puzzle over where their recyclable waste should go, thus removing that particular obstacle to their choice to recycle. Better still, the lack of a need for multiple recyclable waste containers at each location means that the freed-up resources can be used to put more of them in more locations; thus, ensuring even more ease for people who are considering whether to recycle or not.



However, it should be noted that increased compliance with recycling initiatives have benefits for the businesses pushing them as well. For example, increased compliance with recycling initiatives means less waste, which can be beneficial for a business's profits as well as its public image, which in turn, can be beneficial for its profits. Furthermore, it should be noted that single-stream recycling makes matters less complicated for businesses by shifting the responsibilities for sorting the recyclable waste onto their waste disposal companies, which is perhaps its one great appeal.



As a result, businesses that are interested in the potential of such a system should seek out waste disposal companies such as EnviroSolutions, which possesses the expertise, the experience, and the equipment needed to ensure the right results when asked to assist with its implementation. After all, they have already worked with a wide range of clients under a wide range of circumstances, meaning that they already know what will work and what will not work, thus saving businesses the need to figure out those things for themselves.



