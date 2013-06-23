More Free Templates and Scenes Are Released on flipbuilder.com for Page Flip Book

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2013 --FlipBuilder.com has announced that many pre-designed templates, themes, and scenes are available at no cost on its website. All can be easily applied within Flip PDF software to customize Flash-based flipbooks made using the included simple-to-use tools. Software users receive a download link and license once they buy the software, and can download as many as desired at no extra cost.



Flip PDF comes with four standard templates, including Classical; Float, a modifiable template to customize e-books; Neat; and Spread that features buttons on the left and top of e-books. In addition, free templates can be downloaded online. The Flexible Template adds functionality for zooming in and out, transferring between single and double pages, and distributing flipbooks on social media websites. Animated thumbnails and navigation buttons simplify use for readers.



The Handy Template includes tools for the toolbar, logo, sound, and thumbnails, along with a help screen detailing the functions of icons. A Labeled Template lets users insert logos and other information at the top of the flipbook, while a multilingual Clear Template provides the ability to switch languages and helps navigate pages. Others include the Facile Template, with navigation modes and customization tools; Lucid Template with background customization and social media tools; Colorful Template; Tiled Template, Specific Template; Novelty Template, for decorating a flipping e-book; and more.



Templates can be downloaded, in PC and Mac versions, at http://flipbuilder.com/templates-themes/index.html. Examples of each are provided as well, giving the user an idea of how their flipbook will look after the template is applied. The site also features a number of pre-designed themes which change the backgrounds, tool bar colors, and enable different functions. These are provided in a variety of packages, including holiday and other niche-based themes based on the specific template applied.



There are currently Aurora, Purple, Light, and Colorful scenes available. They are intended to make flipping books, magazines, and more even livelier than before. All templates, themes, and scenes can be found by using an easy navigation scheme and downloaded directly from the website.



Flip PDF enables users to convert PDF files and make animated, Flash-based flipbooks with sound. Flipping e-books can be published to the Web, sent via email, and shared on social media. For more details, visit the product page at http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.



About FlipBuilder.com

FlipBuilder.com has created a series of flipbook software for easily creating e-books, magazines, brochures, reports, catalogs, and more. The company is part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited, founded in 2008 and based in Hong Kong. Digital publishing tools and business software are sold to customers throughout the world.