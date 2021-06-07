North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --According to The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), miners and operators must meet all training mandates provided. MSHA provides miners guidance, materials, and hands-on assistance. Maintaining a training plan that is effective is the responsibility of mine operators. Miners must take basic and annual refresher training, according to Federal law. Working in a mine means there are many health hazards. Being prepared for cave-ins, explosions, electricity, dust, chemicals, and more is a must. These topics and more are covered in the MSHA training at OSHA.NET.



Mines have become safer due to new legislation and advances in safety equipment. MSHA mine safety training courses are available for two types of mines worked:



- MSHA Part 46 training is for workers at surface mines, such as gravel, sand, surface clay, surface stone, colloidal phosphate, surface limestone, and shell dredging operations.



- MSHA Part 48 training is for all underground mines, surface/non-metal mines, as well as surface coal mines.



Specific information for each type of mine is available and both can be taken, if needed, for work.



MSHA training online at OSHA.NET can be taken whether an individual is directly involved in mining operations or works at a mine, but doesn't directly deal with mining. During free time, this online course can be taken at home or at work. Regardless of the position held, this miner safety training is available to many workers, according to MSHA Part 46. This training and certification is open to contractors, construction workers, supervisors, and rank and file miners.



The key to safety is compliance, which is why MSHA training is imperative, for new and experienced miners. All the information needed to obtain MSHA certification is learned through MSHA training, and can be obtained today at OSHA.NET.



Many topics are covered in MSHA training, including, physical characteristics and operations of surface mines as well as site rules and emergency procedures. Also taught are accident prevention techniques, first aid/CPR, and emergency procedures. Courses also cover identifying and reporting environmental, chemical, and electrical hazards on the job. MSHA training is necessary for anyone that will be working in or near a mine site. For more information on MSHA training visit www.OSHA.net or call 1-866-265-5813.



About OSHA.NET

The goal of OSHA.NET is to help line managers, human resources directors, employees, executives, managers, and owners to work proactively to improve workplace health and safety training and education. OSHA.NET keeps the American workforce safe by providing safety and health information, to be followed during work hours.