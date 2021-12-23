More Information on Hairdressing Injuries and Claims Now Available at the Shires Law Website

Gloucester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2021 --Many individuals have already received the best help and assistance from a solicitor firm like Shires Law, and it has been one of the most respected personal injury firms for years. Shires Law is the best partner of those who aren't sure of what they can do to make their claim for compensation stand, and with its expertise and dedication, filing a claim – and strengthening it – has become much easier. Today, the law firm releases more information on hairdressing injuries and claims on its website, and it provides detailed guides on how to sue a hairdresser.



A visit to the hairdresser can turn into a nightmare when one receives an injury, and it can be exacerbated even further if their injury has drastically affected their way of life, their career, their confidence and self-esteem, and their outlook for the future. Hairdressing injuries are all too common, and the lack of care exhibited by hairdressers and stylists is shameful indeed.



But for those who have suffered from a hairdressing injury, there is help to be had. Shires Law is one of the most respected personal injury law firms, and it provides the best information to those thinking of claiming compensation for their injury. Unfortunately, according to the law firm, the hairdressing industry doesn't have much regulation, and this is where the victims can have a more difficult time filing their claim – and following through.



But Shires Law is here to help, and in fact, it has just provided more information on hairdressing injuries and claims right on its site, which includes info on the different kinds of claims for hairdressing – such as hair dye, overlapping hair dye, hair extension, and hair straightening or perming claims.



One of the essential pieces of advice offered by Shires Law is not to "try to rectify the damage by applying hot oil treatments or having your hair cut." According to the law firm, this isn't advisable because hairdressers can allege that the remedy for the original treatment contributed to the hair damage or may have even caused it. Instead, the best things to do would be to take photographs and hair samples and keep other related info, such as appointment cards.



About Shires Law

Shires Law has stood its ground as one of the leading personal injury solicitor firms in the country, and it offers a wealth of knowledge, guidance, and professional help to those who are hesitant about filing a claim for compensation for an injury. The law firm provides its service on a No Win, No Fee basis, and for those whose foremost question on their minds is, "Can I sue my hairdresser?" Shires Law is always ready and able to provide its expertise. To learn more, visit the site.