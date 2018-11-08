More Londoners Than Ever Are Upping Sticks and Moving North

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --A recent survey has found that more Londoners than ever have had enough of the high prices, and small dwellings of the capital, and are trading in the buzz of the city for a quieter, and cheaper life in the north of London.



It has been found that the number of people moving out of London and into the Midlands or even further north has gone up by three times the amount since 2010. And the trend doesn't appear to be slowing.



