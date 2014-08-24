More PDF Page Turning Books Demos Provided by Flip Builder

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2014 --The page turning software supplier, Flip Builder updates its showcase with more attractive page turning book examples. This is an effective method for users to display content online, inspiring and guiding them on how to use the Flip Builder Software to their advantage.



Flip PDF Professional is an excellent flip book maker that can instantly display books on the iPad, iPhone, Android devices and even desktops. With Flip Book Software, users can now create digital publications, including brochures, catalogs and magazines in an instant.



Using the Flip PDF Professional helps business owners to reach a wider audience, giving them an interactive experience in viewing book pages. By adding hot spots, users can lead more traffic and highlight vital content to their sites with just a few clicks.



Flip PDF Professional also helps users build their brand awareness by allowing them to customize the toolbar with their brand logo or website icon.



To help users design their flip books, Flip PDF Pro provides a variety of pre-designed templates with interactive effects. With their drag-and-drop interface, users can simply add YouTube videos, images, hyperlinks, backgrounds, scenes and plugins.



Users can also go visit their sites to check the recently added Flipbook examples which can be opened in a new window with full screen. Using simple codes, users can also embed their flipbooks into their web pages. It is definitely a convenient way to take advantage of the Flip Book Software.



By visiting the Flip Builder Showcase, users will be able to view dozens of Flipbook examples which can be used for brochures, magazines, catalogs, albums, manual and even text books.



It’s about time to let readers experience an interactive flip book that will allow them to engage, explore and discover new things through your digital publications.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is offering effective solution for converting the PDF files into amazing online flipbooks. The company provides easy and simple to use software for its customers.