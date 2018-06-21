More Positive Feedback for Liquid Data Systems' Cloud Storage and Onboarding Services

McHenry, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --More and more businesses are migrating to the cloud, and for good reason. For businesses wanting to improve their business and operational processes and be one step ahead of their competitors, Liquid Data Systems offers the best cloud storage solutions, onboarding/migration services, and data assessment service around. The quality of the service provided by Liquid Data Systems is attested to by more positive client feedback as well.



Liquid Data Systems has existed for almost 2 decades, and its experience in the industry is second to none. When it comes to services such as the Azure cloud service, Office 365 email archiving, Office 365 journaling, cloud business intelligence, hybrid cloud storage, and a lot more, Liquid Data Systems offers the most reliable and consistent solutions.



Liquid Data Systems says more about its mission and purpose: "We can support any organization that is looking to move their unstructured data to the cloud, regardless of the industry or company size. We are a woman-owned business and proud to support the growing number of minority business owners. As an IT infrastructure consultancy and service provider, we employ a team of highly experienced Microsoft certified engineers, project managers and strategists, with nearly two decades of data migration and project management experience."



Liquid Data Systems is also quick to point out its partnership with SaaS cloud storage providers which support Microsoft solutions such as Office 365, SharePoint, and Azure. As such, numerous clients have already taken advantage of the services offered by Liquid Data Systems, and these clients are very satisfied as well.



One client, Chris W., the senior systems specialist at Burns & McDonnell, confirms, "Working with Liquid Data Systems totally simplified our Public Folder migration and streamlined the process. The Project Manager was extremely instrumental in working side-by-side with their solution vendor, leveraging their development and customer success teams for additional knowledge and support…seeing how they worked together as a team was impressive. They pretty much nailed it!"



Another client, Kevin S., happily states, "I really was impressed with how dedicated everyone on the Liquid Data team was to make sure my timeline was met. Each person on the project understood the legal goal at hand and worked diligently through the process to make it happen. I cannot thank you enough for that!"



