More Praise from Expert Electrical Customers for Hellermann Tyton Metal Enclosures

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --Expert Electrical has always been able to provide its customers with whatever they need with regard to electrical products and supplies. But one popular product which has received more praise from customers is the Hellermann Tyton metal electrical enclosure.



One aspect which has made Expert Electrical a trusted name among customers in the United Kingdom and in other areas of the globe is its insistence on supplying customers with only the best products from the best manufacturers. The brands which are always available at Expert Electrical's online shop have been well-respected for years, and these brands include JCC Lighting, Gewiss, Omron, Click Scolmore, ABB, Tempa Pano, Schneider / Telemecanique, and Hellermann Tyton.



Hellermann Tyton, in particular, is well known for its series of metal electrical enclosures which are specially designed to protect electrical circuits and systems. At Expert Electrical, customers who would like to benefit from only the toughest, sturdiest, and most affordable metal electrical enclosures can turn to the Hellermann Tyton selection.



The metal electrical enclosures from Hellermann Tyton come in different sizes which range from 250 by 200 by 150mm up to 1000 by 800 by 300mm. With this range of sizes, customers can more easily find the perfect and ideal size according to their requirements. The enclosures from Hellermann Tyton are widely popular for other reasons as well. For one, these metal electrical enclosures have a rating of IP66 as a standard, and they are also made from mild steel. Each enclosure is finished with a combination epoxy and polyester finish which is hardened and coated in a light grey colour. These metal electrical enclosures also come with a mounting plate which is 2 millimetres in thickness, and it is built for both outdoor and indoor use.



Customers who have bought the Hellermann Tyton metal electrical enclosure are praising the product as well. One customer, who gave the product 5 stars, states, "Excellent solid construction, exactly what I wanted." Another customer was simple in their review, but their review said everything: "Great quality every time."



At prices which start from as low as 38.44 for the smallest 250 by 200 by 150mm size, which already includes VAT, customers have every reason to be happy and satisfied.



About Expert Electrical

Expert Electrical supplies a good number of electrical products to customers in the UK, including industrial sockets and plugs, motor control gears, fuses, tools and test equipment, sensors and safety products, metal and plastic enclosures, and much more. To learn about some of the latest bargains and deals available for a wide range of products such as Metal enclosures, visit the site.